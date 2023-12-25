Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.75.

Voya Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

VOYA stock opened at $73.69 on Friday. Voya Financial has a one year low of $60.31 and a one year high of $78.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Insider Activity at Voya Financial

In other news, insider Tony D. Oh sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $48,566.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Voya Financial by 115.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

