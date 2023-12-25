VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of VSE from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of VSE in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VSE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VSE

VSE Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in VSE by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,222 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,067,000 after acquiring an additional 103,586 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of VSE by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of VSE by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of VSE by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, Juniper Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of VSE by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC now owns 362,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,278,000 after purchasing an additional 31,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $63.56 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.53. VSE has a one year low of $39.88 and a one year high of $64.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $231.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.97 million. VSE had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VSE will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VSE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Featured Stories

