Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stake Increased by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 48.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,259 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.9% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,436 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.7% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Stock Up 1.2 %
WMT stock opened at $156.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $421.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.09 and a twelve month high of $169.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.73.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at $43,597,278. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at $43,597,278. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,493,089 shares of company stock worth $544,456,070 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. HSBC started coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
