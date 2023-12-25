Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stake Increased by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 48.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,259 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.9% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,436 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.7% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 1.2 %

WMT stock opened at $156.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $421.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.09 and a twelve month high of $169.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.73.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at $43,597,278. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at $43,597,278. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,493,089 shares of company stock worth $544,456,070 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. HSBC started coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

