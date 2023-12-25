Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Lifted to Buy at Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $179.93.

NYSE WM opened at $176.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.52. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $179.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.70.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Waste Management will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,988.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at $28,742,676. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,598 shares of company stock worth $7,517,269. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WM. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 179.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

