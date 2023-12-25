Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Price Target to $18.00

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on APLE. StockNews.com raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.20.

Apple Hospitality REIT Trading Down 0.1 %

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:APLE opened at $16.92 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $18.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.64.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.14%.

Institutional Trading of Apple Hospitality REIT

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 7.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,369,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,241 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $37,208,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,686,000 after buying an additional 1,331,707 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,480,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,040,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

