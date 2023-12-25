Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Price Target to $17.00

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.44, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.97. Park Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.23.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.05 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,377.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 396,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 10,683 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,109,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,911,000 after buying an additional 347,812 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 99.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 71,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 35,454 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 238.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 530,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after acquiring an additional 373,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 157,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 29,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts (excluding the Hilton San Francisco Hotels) with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

