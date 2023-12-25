Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Price Target to $10.00

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average price target of $9.40.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $10.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $11.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.67.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.14). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $247.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.52 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. This is an increase from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

Institutional Trading of Sunstone Hotel Investors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 190,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 182,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

