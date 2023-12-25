Wells Fargo & Company Trims Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Target Price to $24.00

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LBRT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Liberty Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.38.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

NYSE:LBRT opened at $18.51 on Thursday. Liberty Energy has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.96.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 37.67% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Energy will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is presently 8.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $1,024,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,201,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,621,685.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $1,024,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,201,644 shares in the company, valued at $24,621,685.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 12,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $213,795.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,004,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,961,093.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,293 shares of company stock worth $3,439,149. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $3,002,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,928,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 41.5% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 44,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 13,074 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Energy by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,411 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 172.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Energy

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

Further Reading

