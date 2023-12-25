Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:WMC opened at $9.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.43, a quick ratio of 352.98 and a current ratio of 352.98. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $11.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.25. The company has a market cap of $55.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.68.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.41%.
About Western Asset Mortgage Capital
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.
