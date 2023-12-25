Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMC opened at $9.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.43, a quick ratio of 352.98 and a current ratio of 352.98. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $11.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.25. The company has a market cap of $55.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.68.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 10.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 22,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.66% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.

