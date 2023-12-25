Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Receives $154.31 Consensus PT from Analysts

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.31.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WSM shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $203.57 on Wednesday. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $109.44 and a 1 year high of $209.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.29. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.60.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.32. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 24.98%.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $271,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,698 shares in the company, valued at $84,554,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $271,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,554,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 5,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.86, for a total value of $961,193.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,864 shares in the company, valued at $8,739,815.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,319 shares of company stock worth $4,400,492 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 235.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,384,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,426,000 after buying an additional 971,370 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth about $55,499,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,497,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,715,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 320.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,022,000 after acquiring an additional 324,941 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

