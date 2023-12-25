Ziegler Capital Management LLC Increases Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 399.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,463 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of ExlService worth $6,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the first quarter worth about $415,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in ExlService in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in ExlService by 120.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ExlService in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. 18.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EXLS shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on ExlService from $32.40 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ExlService in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.43.

EXLS opened at $30.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $35.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.70.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $410.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.68 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 11.07%. Research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

