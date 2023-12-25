Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Bought by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,418,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,866,000 after purchasing an additional 581,711 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 1.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,454,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,138,000 after purchasing an additional 103,152 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,294 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 28.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,171,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,860 shares during the period. Finally, Newlands Management Operations LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 343.2% in the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 5,785,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480,051 shares during the period. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ ZM opened at $72.50 on Monday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.87 and a 1 year high of $85.13. The company has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 99.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Zoom Video Communications

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total transaction of $742,649.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $59,566.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $141,783.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total transaction of $742,649.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 141,222 shares of company stock worth $9,239,989. Company insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.