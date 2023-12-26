115,012 Shares in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 115,012 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Tri Pointe Homes at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 168.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 35.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 27,878 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter worth about $1,531,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 263.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 9,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 5.8% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on TPH. Oppenheimer raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

NYSE:TPH opened at $35.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $35.74.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $825.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.05 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

