1,655 Shares in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Purchased by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in Synopsys by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 568.1% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS opened at $524.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $519.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $473.58. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $312.25 and a twelve month high of $573.77. The company has a market cap of $79.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.60.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

