19,858 Shares in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Purchased by Mach 1 Financial Group LLC

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,858 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC owned 0.06% of Beazer Homes USA as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the second quarter worth $31,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

Shares of BZH opened at $33.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 14.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 2.26. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.29 and a 52-week high of $35.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.48.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $645.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.29 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

