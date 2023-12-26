2,560 Shares in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 15.0% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 17.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Albemarle by 186.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Albemarle by 8.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $253.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.32.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,627.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Performance

NYSE ALB opened at $150.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.45. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $112.00 and a 1 year high of $293.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 5.67%.

Albemarle Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Articles

