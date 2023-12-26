31,780 Shares in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Purchased by Mach 1 Financial Group LLC

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IMGN. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Guggenheim lowered ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair cut ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ImmunoGen news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 6,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $113,154.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,831.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kristine Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $578,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 6,792 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $113,154.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,831.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 820,251 shares of company stock worth $14,488,962 over the last three months. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ImmunoGen Price Performance

Shares of IMGN stock opened at $29.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.80 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.33 and its 200-day moving average is $18.05. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $29.96.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $113.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 22.11% and a negative net margin of 25.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ImmunoGen

(Free Report)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.