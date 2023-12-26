32,459 Shares in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Acquired by Mach 1 Financial Group LLC

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 32,459 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Alphatec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphatec in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphatec in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Alphatec by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,508 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Alphatec in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $15.09 on Tuesday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $19.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average of $14.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.43.

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $118.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphatec news, Director David M. Demski acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,787. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphatec news, Director David M. Demski bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $315,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 181,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,787. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Miles sold 59,375 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $771,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,452,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,885,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Alphatec from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alphatec from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Alphatec from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphatec presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

