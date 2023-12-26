3,574 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Purchased by Key Bridge Compliance LLC

Key Bridge Compliance LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 100,169.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,339,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,718,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,310,373 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after acquiring an additional 123,254,064 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,126,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,930,414,000 after acquiring an additional 254,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,788,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,797 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,592,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,218,954,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $101.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.30. The company has a market cap of $403.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $97.48 and a 12 month high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

