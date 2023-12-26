3,902 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Acquired by CMH Wealth Management LLC

CMH Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 214.6% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,844,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 41.0% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 64,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after buying an additional 18,664 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 45,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,963,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XOM opened at $101.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $403.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $97.48 and a 12-month high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Bank of America increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.70.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

