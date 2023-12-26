5,063 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Bought by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 56.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE MO opened at $40.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.03. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.71%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on MO shares. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

