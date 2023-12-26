5,246 Shares in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Bought by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VPU. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $135.70 on Tuesday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $118.81 and a 12-month high of $157.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.25 and a 200-day moving average of $136.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.