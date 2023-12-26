73,807 Shares in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Bought by Mach 1 Financial Group LLC

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 73,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC owned 0.14% of Carrols Restaurant Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 14.3% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TAST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Ahmad Filsoof sold 22,000 shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total value of $163,680.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,412 shares in the company, valued at $613,145.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group Trading Up 0.1 %

TAST opened at $7.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.85 million, a P/E ratio of 123.50 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $8.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.30.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $475.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.38 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 0.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrols Restaurant Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Carrols Restaurant Group’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.