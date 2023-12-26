8,145 Shares in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Bought by Mach 1 Financial Group LLC

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAMT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 24.7% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 766,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,298,000 after acquiring an additional 151,741 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Camtek by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 610,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,585,000 after purchasing an additional 44,158 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Camtek by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 514,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,343,000 after purchasing an additional 21,939 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 397,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 202,935 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 382,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,856,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. 30.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camtek Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CAMT opened at $68.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.46. Camtek Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $71.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Camtek had a net margin of 25.75% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $80.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.25 million. Research analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. B. Riley raised Camtek from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Camtek from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Camtek from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.29.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

Featured Stories

