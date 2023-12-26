91,221 Shares in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 91,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Shutterstock at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SSTK. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Shutterstock by 81.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shutterstock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shutterstock Stock Performance

NYSE SSTK opened at $49.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.01. Shutterstock, Inc. has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $81.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.51. Shutterstock had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $233.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.94 million. Equities analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SSTK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Shutterstock from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Redburn Atlantic lowered their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shutterstock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SSTK

Shutterstock Profile

(Free Report)

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.