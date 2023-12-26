9,594 Shares in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Bought by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JXN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Jackson Financial by 4,347.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Jackson Financial by 464.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Jackson Financial by 199.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Jackson Financial by 2,545.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total value of $198,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,873,496.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jackson Financial news, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total transaction of $198,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,873,496.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $59,276.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Jackson Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

Shares of JXN stock opened at $51.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.70 and a 52-week high of $53.00.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is 11.83%.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

