9,791 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Acquired by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 48.8% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 86,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after buying an additional 28,378 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 126,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,614,000 after buying an additional 49,968 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 29.8% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter worth $3,794,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,031,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,440,000 after buying an additional 704,410 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $59.21 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $60.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.90.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
