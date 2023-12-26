AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 0.8% of Park Place Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 89,097.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,514,000 after purchasing an additional 29,170,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in AbbVie by 85,216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 28,082,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,603,000 after purchasing an additional 28,049,942 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $3,033,348,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,536,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AbbVie by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,277 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $154.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $273.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.58 and its 200-day moving average is $144.86. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.66 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 169.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.59.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

See Also

