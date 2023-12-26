Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Acadia Realty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Acadia Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 400.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Acadia Realty Trust to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.7%.

NYSE AKR opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 68.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.49. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Douglas Crocker II sold 28,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $448,327.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,412.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKR. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $45,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AKR. StockNews.com downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Compass Point lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

