Advocate Group LLC Purchases 908 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Advocate Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 2.7% of Advocate Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.59.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $154.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.86. The company has a market capitalization of $273.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.48.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 169.86%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.