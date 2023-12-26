Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 606,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,433,000 after acquiring an additional 151,878 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 26,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.36, for a total transaction of $3,643,157.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,415,253.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 26,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.36, for a total transaction of $3,643,157.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,504 shares in the company, valued at $11,415,253.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $8,120,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at $39,806,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,049 shares of company stock valued at $12,328,032 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on A. Bank of America downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.47.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE A opened at $139.57 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.80 and a 52-week high of $159.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.95.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.33%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

