AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) to Issue Dec 23 Dividend of $0.12 on January 10th

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) announced a dec 23 dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 14.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.4% per year over the last three years. AGNC Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 67.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.33. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $12.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.42.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $593.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 50.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 15,758 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 68.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 11,982 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 517,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after buying an additional 11,711 shares during the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AGNC shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.93.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

