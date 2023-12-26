Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

TSE AQN opened at C$8.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.47. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of C$6.75 and a 52 week high of C$12.31.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$838.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$887.76 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.18%. On average, analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.7410947 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th.

In related news, Director Amee Chande acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$72,747.50. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

