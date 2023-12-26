Algorand (ALGO) Price Up 15.6% Over Last Week

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000550 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Algorand has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.88 billion and approximately $98.59 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.28 or 0.00108391 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00028381 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00010630 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00021772 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005782 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Algorand Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,004,832,762 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

