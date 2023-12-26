Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Holdings Reduced by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $75.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $191.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.60. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $70.08 and a 52 week high of $121.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.98.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is 13.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.20.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

