Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Purchased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Alliant Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 173,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Alliant Energy by 5.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Alliant Energy by 91.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 394,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,690,000 after acquiring an additional 188,586 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Alliant Energy by 11.7% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Alliant Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

LNT opened at $50.94 on Tuesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $45.15 and a 12 month high of $56.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.08.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 16.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LNT. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.69.

Get Our Latest Report on Alliant Energy

About Alliant Energy

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.