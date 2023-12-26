Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments lessened its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Ally Financial were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,675,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Ally Financial by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 27,141 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Ally Financial by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 8,572 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Ally Financial by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 7,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE ALLY opened at $34.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.41. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $35.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.73.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 11.36%. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ally Financial

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.