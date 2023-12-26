Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.8% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,198,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 40.7% in the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the third quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 16,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 21,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 35,799 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total value of $4,673,201.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,484 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,361.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 152,407 shares of company stock valued at $20,238,444. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.93.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.6 %

GOOG opened at $142.72 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.57 and a fifty-two week high of $143.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

