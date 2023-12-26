Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.9% in the third quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Key Bridge Compliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $374,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 258,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 26,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $142.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.57 and a 12 month high of $143.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 152,407 shares of company stock valued at $20,238,444. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

