Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 666.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 56.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MO shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.1 %

MO stock opened at $40.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.03. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $51.57. The company has a market capitalization of $71.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.84%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

