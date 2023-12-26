Amdocs Limited (DOX) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.435 per share by the technology company on Friday, January 26th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Amdocs has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Amdocs has a payout ratio of 26.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Amdocs to earn $6.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.6%.

DOX stock opened at $87.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Amdocs has a twelve month low of $78.38 and a twelve month high of $99.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.96.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOX. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 787.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.80.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

