Andrew Peller (ADW) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Andrew Peller Stock Performance

Andrew Peller has a one year low of C$10.40 and a one year high of C$19.04.

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$100.18 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Andrew Peller

About Andrew Peller

In other news, Director John Edward Peller sold 9,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.41, for a total value of C$40,836.60.

Andrew Peller Ltd is a Canada-based company, which produces and markets wine and wine related products. The Company’s brands include Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Conviction, Red Rooster, Peller Estates French Cross, Peller Estates Proprietors Reserve, Copper Moon, Black Cellar, XOXO, skinnygrape, Hochtaler, Domaine D’Or, Schloss Laderheim, Royal and Sommet.

