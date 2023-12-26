Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.06.

NLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of Annaly Capital Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $852,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,291,213.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 175,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 100,613 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,801.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 803,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,115,000 after acquiring an additional 761,304 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $747,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $671,000. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NLY opened at $20.26 on Thursday. Annaly Capital Management has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $24.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -55.44%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

