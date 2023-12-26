Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.14.

Several research analysts have commented on ANNX shares. Bank of America upgraded Annexon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Annexon in a report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a report on Thursday, December 21st.

ANNX opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $213.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.74. Annexon has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $7.65.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.07. Equities analysts anticipate that Annexon will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Annexon by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Annexon by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Annexon by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its position in shares of Annexon by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Annexon by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

