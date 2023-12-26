Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 151.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 140.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 550.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ACGL. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “inline” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.07.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $5,148,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 630,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,087,204.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $657,751.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,646,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $5,148,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,087,204.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,378 shares of company stock valued at $14,564,162 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $73.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $90.65.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.77. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.