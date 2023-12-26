Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Reduces Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,804 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 3.2% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,484 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,917,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.6% in the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 956 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 72.4% in the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 11,703 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 24,293 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,725,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.8% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,044 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,377 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,511 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $626.88.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of COST opened at $671.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $594.22 and a 200-day moving average of $564.81. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $681.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $15.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

