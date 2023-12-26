ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC cut its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

ARKK stock opened at $53.01 on Tuesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $29.43 and a 12-month high of $53.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.47.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

