Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 355.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 100,234 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commodore Capital LP lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% during the first quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 575,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,605,000 after purchasing an additional 112,889 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 224,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ARWR stock opened at $30.35 on Tuesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $20.67 and a one year high of $42.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.38.

Insider Activity at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.33). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 53.65% and a negative net margin of 85.27%. The business had revenue of $16.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.87 million. Equities research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $40,811.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,256.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $40,811.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,256.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 24,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $589,222.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,737,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,472,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,588 shares of company stock worth $1,539,874. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ARWR

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.