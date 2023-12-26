Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Bought by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Assurant by 353.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 229.9% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AIZ shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Assurant from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Assurant from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.40.

Assurant Stock Performance

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $165.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.53. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.49 and a 1 year high of $172.95.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $1.81. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.30%.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Assurant

In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total transaction of $136,612.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,990.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $324,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,064.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total transaction of $136,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,654 shares in the company, valued at $747,990.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

