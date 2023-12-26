AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,739 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $868,000. Baker Boyer National Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $832,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $16.55 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $118.33 billion, a PE ratio of -10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.27.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -72.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.68.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

